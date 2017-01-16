Share story

The Associated Press

ISTANBUL (AP) — Police on Tuesday began questioning a suspected Islamic State militant accused of killing 39 people during a New Year’s attack on an Istanbul nightclub, Turkish media reports said.

The gunman, which the media reports identified as Uzbekistan national Abdulgadir Masharipov, was caught late Monday in a police operation at a luxury residential complex in Istanbul.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said a man from Kyrgyzstan and three women — from Somalia, Senegal and Egypt — were also detained in the raid, while the gunman’s 4-year-old son was taken under protective custody.

The Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the nightclub massacre, saying the attack in the first hours of Jan. 1 was in reprisal for Turkish military operations in northern Syria. The man identified as the suspect had been on the run since the attack.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Private NTV television said Masharipov and the four other suspects were being questioned at Istanbul’s police headquarters on Tuesday. Istanbul’s governor and police chief were scheduled to make a statement later on Tuesday.

Anadolu said police have also carried out raids on members of a suspected Uzbek IS cell in five Istanbul neighborhoods, and detained several people.

Authorities had set up a 1000-person force to capture the gunman, Anadolu said.

Photographs from raids, widely published in the Turkish media, showed a bruised, black-haired man in a grey, bloodied shirt being held by his neck. NTV television said the gunman had resisted arrest.

Hundreds of people were gathered at the swanky Reina nightclub to celebrate the end of a tumultuous 2016 only to become the first victims of 2017. The gunman shot a police officer and a civilian outside the club, before storming the premises.

Most of the dead in the attack on the upscale club were foreign nationals, mainly from the Middle East.

The Associated Press