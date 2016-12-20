WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — A 61-year-old woman killed when a tree fell on a wedding party at a California park Saturday has been identified as the mother of the bride.
The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office has released the victim’s name as Margerita Mojarro, of San Pedro. Family members and friends confirmed to KABC-TV and KNBC-TV that Mojarro was the mother of the bride.
The group headed to Penn Park in Whittier just after the wedding to take pictures. The group was posing for photos when a large eucalyptus tree uprooted and crashed on them.
Several people were trapped under the tree and a 4-year-old girl suffered critical head trauma.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
- Seahawks’ Richard Sherman thrives on the edge but goes too far this time
The park has been closed indefinitely while the investigation continues.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.