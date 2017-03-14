JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A north Florida man has pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter, according to reports.

Local media outlets cite authorities as saying 21-year-old Jamarius Devonti Graham of Jacksonville was watching Aaliyah Lewis on April 21, 2016, when she accidentally soiled his bed.

Investigators say Graham told them he spanked the girl 20 times with a belt and struck her with a plastic hanger. Authorities say that the child began having breathing difficulties before help was sought.

The girl died at a hospital. An autopsy found multiple traumatic injuries to her head, torso and extremities, as well as fluid and swelling to the lungs and brain, according to authorities.

Graham’s sentencing is scheduled April 17.

No charges have been filed against the girl’s mother.