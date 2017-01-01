ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish media reports say that authorities believe that the Islamic State group is behind the attack on a popular Istanbul nightclub during New Year’s celebrations.
Hurriyet and Karar newspaper reports Monday cited unnamed security officials saying that authorities have determined that the gunman who killed 39 people comes from a Central Asian nation and is believed to be either from Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan.
Police had also established similarities with the high-casualty attack at Ataturk Airport in June and was investigating whether the same IS cell carried out both attacks.
The gunman, who is still at large, killed a policeman and another man outside the Reina club in the early hours of 2017 before firing at people partying inside.
Most Read Stories
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Complete coverage: Huskies get outmuscled in 24-7 Peach Bowl loss to Alabama
- Seattle storefront damaged as 2 firetrucks collide VIEW
- Amazon deploys many more orange robots at warehouses | Sunday Buzz
- UW's Chris Petersen after loss to Alabama: 'When you step back and look at the big picture, the bar's been moved up' WATCH
Nearly two-thirds of the dead were foreigners, many from the Middle East.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.