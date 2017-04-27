BERLIN (AP) — German police say they have arrested a German soldier who had posed as a Syrian refugee, on suspicion he was planning an attack that would be blamed on foreigners.
The dpa news agency reported Thursday that Frankfurt prosecutors confirmed the arrest of the 28-year-old on charges of preparing an act of violence. Prosecutors weren’t immediately available by telephone but planned a news conference later in the day.
Bild newspaper reported the German lieutenant stationed in France had stashed a pistol in a bathroom at Vienna airport that was discovered. He was reportedly arrested when he went to retrieve it.
A 24-year-old student from the soldier’s hometown of Offenbach was also arrested.
Most Read Stories
- Billionaire Paul Allen pledges $30M toward permanent housing for Seattle’s homeless
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Is Seattle a target for a North Korean nuclear attack? Well, not quite yet, insiders say
- Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch agrees to contract with Raiders, is traded to Oakland in exchange of 2018 draft picks
- Boeing’s budget ax falls on popular gym for employees
Sixteen buildings were searched Thursday in Germany, Austria and France in connection with the investigation.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.