BEIJING (AP) — State media say an official in southwest China has shot and wounded two city leaders before killing himself.
Xinhua News Agency says the shooting happened Wednesday morning in Panzhihua city in Sichuan province.
The brief report says the gunman shot Communist Party chief Zhang Yan and mayor Li Jianqin while they were meeting at a conference and exhibition center.
Xinhua says the gunman was the city’s land and resources chief, Chen Zhongshu, who killed himself afterward. The report gave no possible motive.
Shootings are rare in China where gun ownership is heavily regulated and private ownership of firearms is generally illegal.
