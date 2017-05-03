TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Three semi-official news agencies in Iran say the death toll from a coal mine explosion has risen to at least 35 people killed.
The Fars, Mehr and Tasnim news agencies all carried similar reports Thursday morning.
The explosion Wednesday rocked the Zemestanyurt mine, which lies 14 kilometers (9 miles) from Azadshahr in Iran’s northern Golestan province.
Government officials have rushed to the site. So far, investigators believe gas in the mine sparked the explosion.
Most Read Stories
- Video: Pilot, passenger walked away from dramatic Mukilteo plane crash WATCH
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
- Nathan Hale players dispute reports about coach Brandon Roy's reported shooting
- Man without a country: Revered theater director has to prove he belongs | Danny Westneat
Similar mine disasters have struck oil-rich Iran before.
Since Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers, the country has begun an effort to renovate some of its coal mines. Delegations have visited Tehran from foreign countries including the Czech Republic, hopeful for contracts.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.