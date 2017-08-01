MOSCOW (AP) — Two people have been injured in a shooting inside a courthouse in a Moscow suburb, local health officials said on Tuesday.
Russia news agencies quoted the Moscow region’s health ministry as saying that a 45-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman have been taken to the hospital from the Moscow Regional Court with gunshot wounds.
The agencies earlier quoted a lawyer who was at the courthouse and saw a guard and a court official injured.
Authorities said the incident took place during a hearing in a case of a gang of nine people who are suspected of killing more than a dozen of motorists.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle could see near triple-digit temps this week — and it's not expected to cool down much at night
- Families of victims of Marysville-Pilchuck High School shooting settle lawsuit for $18 million
- Kelly shows his clout: Scaramucci out as WH chief moves in VIEW
- Small plane makes emergency landing offshore near West Seattle; no one hurt
- Malik McDowell on his way to Seattle, could report to Seahawks Tuesday
Russia media dubbed the accused “the Grand Theft Auto gang” after the violent video game. The men on trial are accused of terrorizing Moscow motorists for months in 2014. Prosecutors said the gang members were placing spikes on roads, forcing the motorists out of their vehicles and shooting them dead.
The nine men, all from Central Asia, are charged with 17 murders and two attempted murders.