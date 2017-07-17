SENOIA, Ga. (AP) — An assistant director told authorities a stuntman fatally injured during production of “The Walking Dead” fell head- and neck-first onto concrete about 22 feet (7 meters) below.

Coweta County coroner Richard Hawk has said 33-year-old John Bernecker was pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m. July 12. Hawk said Bernecker died from injuries suffered in the fall on the hit show’s set in Senoia, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

A Coweta County Sheriff’s Office report says assistant director Matthew Goodwin said Bernecker intended to fall onto a pad. Goodwin said Bernecker appeared to try to stop the fall by grabbing a railing but fell onto the ground a few inches from the pad.

Actor Austin Amelio told authorities Bernecker said he’d never done a fall from that high and seemed “a little nervous.”