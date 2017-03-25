BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — An investigation has found that the outgoing leader of the University of California’s Berkeley campus improperly accepted free benefits, mostly related to personal fitness.
A report released Friday was heavily blacked out, but the readable portions said Berkeley Chancellor Nicholas Dirks didn’t pay for $5,000 worth of a gym membership and 48 personal training sessions. He also had an exercise machine installed at home.
The Los Angeles Times reports (goo.gl/meb7Mh) that a UC spokeswoman says Dirks has apologized and repaid the money.
Dirks, who will step down June 30, has been criticized for a range of issues, including his handling of sexual harassment claims against some faculty.
The investigation concluded in September, but the report was kept private for six months.
