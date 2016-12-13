ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish media say counterterrorism police have continued to detain members of a pro-Kurdish political party in the wake of deadly suicide bombings.

State-run Anadolu Agency is reporting that two lawmakers of the Peoples’ Democratic Party have been taken into custody in Ankara, the capital.

The report said they were taken into custody within the scope of two separate terror-related investigations in the southeastern cities of Batman and Diyarbakir.

Widespread detentions of HDP officials by the Turkish security forces have taken place following a Saturday bombing near an Istanbul soccer stadium that killed at least 44 people and wounded 149. The attack was claimed by Turkey-based Kurdish militant group TAK.