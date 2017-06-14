Special counsel Robert Mueller III is looking into whether President Donald Trump is guilty of a federal crime, The Washington Post reported.

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department’s special-counsel investigation Russia’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election is now also reportedly examining whether President Donald Trump attempted to obstruct justice.

Robert Mueller III, the former FBI director now leading the investigation, is looking into whether the 45th president is guilty of a federal crime, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

Citing unidentified “officials,” The Post reported Mueller’s probe has taken a dramatic turn. No longer is he merely focused on the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 election, meaning Mueller appears also to be zeroing in on Trump’s actions since taking office Jan. 20.

The special counsel, who has moved quickly to take full control of the investigation, is reportedly interviewing what The Post described as “senior intelligence officials” as part of what suddenly also is an obstruction-of-justice investigation.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions told the Senate intelligence committee that there were discussions at high levels about firing FBI Director James Comey even before Sessions was confirmed. He told the panel that he and others, including Trump, concluded months before Comey’s termination that it was time for a “fresh start” at the bureau, adding concerns about Comey’s performance were never discussed with the then-FBI chief.

Trump has said he was going to fire Comey no matter what, and has acknowledged that the “Russia thing” was on his mind when he made the final termination call. Comey was fired May 9.

During his testimony before the same Senate committee last week, Comey said he felt he was fired in large part because he refused to drop an FBI probe into possible nefarious ties between Russian officials and Trump’s campaign adviser and first national-security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Comey also suggested another factor in his termination was his declining to lift what Trump, during private phone conversations, described as the “cloud” of the Russia probe hanging over his presidency that was making it difficult for him to govern.

Trump attempted to push back Friday. He said Comey had lied under oath, saying: “Frankly, James Comey confirmed a lot of what I said, and some of the things that he said just weren’t true.”

The president also vowed he would tell Mueller, should he be interviewed as part of the special counsel’s probe, that he “didn’t say” to Comey that he wanted him to drop the bureau’s probe of Flynn. He also denied that he asked Comey to utter a loyalty pledge during a private Oval Office meeting before which he asked officials, including Sessions and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, a top White House adviser, to leave the room.

The Trump administration late Wednesday declined to comment about The Post’s obstruction-of-justice report.

Shortly after The Post report was posted, a spokesman for Trump’s personal lawyer said: “The FBI leak of information regarding the President is outrageous, inexcusable and illegal.”

The Post report came days after a Trump confidant, Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy, told PBS the president was “considering” firing Mueller.

The Post report only further embroils Trump and his presidency in legal problems that also feature lawsuits from the District of Columbia and Maryland, as well as nearly 200 congressional Democrats, over his business holdings and foreign governments.