JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a train carrying BMWs from an automaking plant in South Carolina has derailed and that 97 of the vehicles were damaged.
Multiple media organizations report that train carrying nearly 100 autos was on its way to Charleston from BMW’s plant in Greer when it derailed Sunday afternoon near the state capital of Columbia.
Officials say no one was hurt but that two locomotives also were damaged, along with the cars.
Authorities say motorists in the area of the derailment should expect delays because heavy equipment is being brought in to set the rail cars upright and repair the tracks.
