BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — As thousands of Romanians took to the streets in protest Saturday for the fifth consecutive day, the leaders of Romania’s coalition government suggested it could back down on its emergency decree to decriminalize official misconduct.

The backpedaling comments are likely designed to temper huge anti-government protests planned for Sunday night, predicted to be the largest the country has seen since communism collapsed in 1989.

In the first suggestion of a concession floated by the center-left government since the political crisis broke out last month, Liviu Dragnea, head of the ruling Social Democratic Party, told DC News that he would meet with Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu to “propose a solution.”

“We can possibly talk about repealing the decree, if the prime minister agrees,” Dragnea said.

Dragnea controls the government and he will have the final word on a measure from which he could directly benefit.

Dragnea is banned by law from serving as prime minister because he was handed a two-year prison sentence in April 2016 for vote rigging. The decree, which was passed by the Social Democrats in an emergency measure and not debated in parliament, could allow him to be prime minister, as his supporters want.

The government has come under huge pressure at home and abroad to repeal the decree, which waters down the country’s anti-corruption fight.

“A possible repeal of the decree will allow us to have a serious discussion with wide segments from society … on how we build the future of the country,” said Senate speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu, who heads the junior governing Alliance of Democratic Liberals.

“We will need to have a lucid and nonpartisan approach to find a way to solve this problem,” he added.

In the meantime, opponents were not giving up. Adults on Saturday came to the protest in Bucharest with their children or dogs, stressing the peaceful nature of the rally to fight corruption. One child held a banner saying “I want to grow up in Romania,” and other children made drawings.

Cristian Busuioc, a father, came with his 11-year-old son.

“I want to explain to him … what democracy means, and the way the ones who govern must create laws for the people and not against them or in their own interest, ” he said.