ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A new report from Orlando police reveals nearly half of the 49 victims in the Pulse nightclub attack died on the dance floor without a chance to react or run for help.
Another 13 died in bathrooms while waiting for help during a three-hour hostage situation June 12. The revelations are part of a 78-page presentation police Chief John Mina has given to about 10 police groups to discuss his department’s response to the mass shooting.
The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2obrO5u ) obtained a copy of the presentation, which includes diagrams and still photos from body cam footage that shows officers in their initial confrontation with gunman Omar Mateen.
Mina told the newspaper he doesn’t know if any victims were struck by friendly fire.
Mateen was killed in a shootout with police.
Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/
