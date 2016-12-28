ALMA, Wis. (AP) — Federal investigators say crew fatigue may have contributed to the derailment of a BNSF freight train that spilled more than 20,000 gallons of ethanol last year in western Wisconsin.
The La Crosse Tribune (http://bit.ly/2i8iQWr ) reports the engineer and the conductor scored poorly on the Federal Railroad Administration’s fatigue analysis tool, even though they each had more than 13 hours of rest prior to beginning their shift at 1 a.m. on Nov. 17, 2015. The derailment occurred nearly 8 hours later.
Both employees passed alcohol and drug screenings.
A report released Tuesday says the engineer violated of railroad guidelines by applying the brakes too suddenly, causing 25 cars to jump the tracks near Alma.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Dallas win over Detroit Monday night helps Seahawks in quest to get No. 2 playoff seed in NFC
- The 4 best special occasion restaurants for the Seattle area
- ‘Star Wars’ actor Carrie Fisher, known for acerbic comic flair, dies at 60
The administration also determined that the layout of the more than 100-car train contributed to the derailment.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.