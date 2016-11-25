SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A newspaper report says a Northern California woman found near an interstate had been chained to an object and badly beaten.
The Sacramento Bee on Friday cited a radio dispatch recording it obtained describing the reappearance of 34-year-old Sherri Papini.
The dispatch recording quotes California Highway Patrol officers as saying Papini was chained to an unspecified object. The officers also told dispatchers that the woman was heavily battered.
Papini was found near Interstate 5 on Thursday after disappearing while jogging on Nov. 2. Police are looking for two women who allegedly left her near the spot she was found by a passing motorist.
