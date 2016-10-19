DALLAS (AP) — A federal report reveals infighting and poor oversight contributed to the mistreatment of animals at a Texas A&M University campus.
A September inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture found that Texas A&M-Commerce, which is northeast of Dallas, violated provisions of the Animal Welfare Act.
The USDA said in one instance a horse suffered because a manager failed to follow instructions for its care.
Interim President Ray Keck promised in August there would be changes after an internal review found a mare suffered for months with a painful condition before being euthanized.
But the federal report shows two other horses were mistreated over the summer.
A university spokesman did not respond Wednesday to calls for comment.
