DALLAS (AP) — A federal report reveals infighting and poor oversight contributed to the mistreatment of animals at a Texas A&M University campus.

A September inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture found that Texas A&M-Commerce, which is northeast of Dallas, violated provisions of the Animal Welfare Act.

The USDA said in one instance a horse suffered because a manager failed to follow instructions for its care.

Interim President Ray Keck promised in August there would be changes after an internal review found a mare suffered for months with a painful condition before being euthanized.

But the federal report shows two other horses were mistreated over the summer.

A university spokesman did not respond Wednesday to calls for comment.