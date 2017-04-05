KENDALL, Fla. (AP) — The South Florida home where the late U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno lived will be preserved and donated to Miami-Dade College.

The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2nZHmvy ) reports a final agreement is being ironed out to donate the ranch which sat on the edge of the Everglades where Reno’s mother built the rustic home in the 1940s.

It’s slated to become part of the environmental center at the college’s campus south of Miami.

Attorney Alan Greer, who’s representing the Reno family, says visiting the cottage is “like going back in time.” The college declined comment on the negotiation process.

Reno died in November at age 78. The Herald reports word about the likely donation leaked out when her surviving sibling hosted a party Saturday to say goodbye to the ranch.

