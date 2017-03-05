JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli newspaper is reporting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered the country’s opposition leader a unity government late last year that would promote a regional peace initiative — before backing out.
Haaretz reports Sunday that Netanyahu sent a document to Isaac Herzog detailing a willingness to make compromises for the creation of a Palestinian state and to rein in West Bank Jewish settlement construction.
The offer reportedly came months after Netanyahu took part in a secret summit in Jordan that then-Secretary of State John Kerry organized to try and launch a drive for an Israeli-Palestinian peace accord.
According to the report, plans were already underway for a dramatic press conference announcing the new initiative brokered by Egypt and Jordan, but that Netanyahu eventually backtracked for domestic political considerations.
Most Read Stories
- Sikh man in Kent says he was told, ‘Go back to your own country’ before he was shot
- Father aghast after seeing son bully wife and kids | Dear Carolyn
- NASA photos of Seattle, the Northwest: From space, 'the conflicts that divide us become less important' VIEW
- Washington's John Ross sets NFL combine record in 40-yard dash
- Top neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw resigns from Swedish | Quantity of Care
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.