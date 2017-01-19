IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — Researchers say the Islamic State group lost nearly a quarter of its territory last year, as an array of forces pressured it on multiple fronts in Syria and Iraq.
In a report published Thursday, IHS Jane’s Terrorism and Insurgency Center called the territorial losses “unprecedented” and predicted IS militants would be driven from the northern Iraqi city of Mosul later this year.
IS swept across Iraq from neighboring Syria in the summer of 2014, seizing nearly a third of Iraq’s territory.
U.S.-backed Iraqi forces have gradually taken back several cities and towns since then, and announced this week that they had retaken most of the eastern half of Mosul.
Most Read Stories
- Christopher Monfort, killer of Seattle police officer, found dead in prison cell
- Why are home prices so high? Seattle has 2nd-lowest rate of homes for sale in U.S.
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- 3 Seattle restaurants that make you feel like you’re far, far away VIEW
- Portions of Interstate 84, Interstate 90 closed in ice storm
U.S.-backed Kurdish forces and Turkish-backed Syrian opposition forces have meanwhile pushed IS out of much of northern Syria.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.