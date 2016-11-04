NEW YORK (AP) — The SITE Intelligence Group reports that the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack in Diyarbakir, Turkey, that left nine people dead.

The U.S.-based SITE, which tracks the online activity of extremist organizations, said Friday that IS made the claim through its Amaq news agency.

Turkish authorities blamed Friday’s attack, which killed two police officers and seven civilians, on Kurdish militants.

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had called for attacks in Turkey in a speech earlier this week.