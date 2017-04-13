JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin fugitive suspected of robbing a gun store and mailing an anti-government manifesto to the White House described the government as a gang of terrorists, writing that “We need to spill their blood!”

That’s according to a portion of the manifesto that Milwaukee television station WTMJ says it obtained and verified with an unidentified law enforcement official. Authorities say the writings appear genuine.

Authorities have been searching for the suspect, Joseph Allen Jakubowski, since a burglary April 4 at a gun shop near Janesville, about 60 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

In the writings posted by WTMJ, the author claims the government is trying to brainwash citizens through taxes, religion and health insurance.