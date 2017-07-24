BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A government report says a manager at a national park along Florida’s Gulf Coast behaved inappropriately toward an employee, misused his position and created potential conflicts of interest.

The report by the Department of Interior’s Office of Inspector General documents allegations made in 2015 against a manager of De Soto National Memorial in Bradenton, Florida.

The report says the male manager touched a female worker inappropriately, made inappropriate comments and invaded her personal space.

In the report, the manager denies harassing the worker, saying he only touched her while hugging. He denied invading her personal space.

A summary of the report was released earlier this year. The full report was released last week through a public records request from a group that advocates on behalf of government employees.