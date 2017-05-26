MIAMI (AP) — A local news report says a storm damaged a jet’s cockpit windshield and sent the international flight back to Miami this week.

WTVJ reports (http://bit.ly/2rFsWmQ ) a Madrid-bound Air Europa flight was forced to return to Miami International Airport on Wednesday night after a lightning strike cracked the co-pilot’s window. No injuries were reported.

Airport spokesman Greg Chin says the 178 passengers on Flight 98 departed from Miami at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday but returned two hours later after the damage, reportedly caused by severe weather in the area.

Passengers were stranded for nearly 24 hours, but arrangements were made for them to take a different plane Friday morning.

