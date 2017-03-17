Throughout his Senate confirmation process, new HHS Secretary Tom Price was unable to kick stories about his stock trades when he was a Georgia congressman.

WASHINGTON — The nonprofit journalism outlet ProPublica reported Friday that former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara was investigating the stock trades of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Tom Price when the Trump administration fired him last week.

An excerpt from the ProPublica report said: “The investigation of Price’s trades by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, which hasn’t been previously disclosed, was underway at the time of Bharara’s dismissal.” ProPublica described its source as a person familiar with Bharara’s office.

Bharara was one of 46 U.S. attorneys asked to resign after President Donald Trump took office. It is standard for new presidents to replace those officials with their own appointees. But Bharara’s firing came as a surprise because the president had met with him at Trump Tower soon after the election. As he left that meeting, Bharara told reporters Trump asked if he would be prepared to remain in his post, and Bharara said that he had agreed to stay on.

Throughout his Senate confirmation process, Price was unable to kick down stories about his stock trades when he was a Georgia congressman. Several news outlets reported Price traded hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of shares of health-related companies while he was serving on House committees that had jurisdiction over that policy area.

Doing so in itself is not illegal, but ethics watchdogs and Senate Democrats raised questions about whether the trades ran afoul of congressional ethics laws that bar lawmakers from trading stocks based on nonpublic information acquired through their jobs.

Of particular interest were his trades in the Australian tech company Innate Immunotherapeutics. Price had purchased $10,000 in stock in January 2015 and later that year invested between $50,000 and $100,000, days after colleague Chris Collins, R-N.Y., who was on the company’s board of directors, purchased 10 times that amount.

Price’s Republican allies brushed aside Democrats’ calls for an investigation, and Price repeatedly insisted all of his trades were proper. He was confirmed last month on a party-line vote.

Michael Smith, a spokesman for the Georgia Democratic Party, said if Bharara was fired because of an investigation into Price, “Americans have a right to know.”

“Americans deserve better than an HHS secretary who uses his public office for self-enrichment while pushing a plan to take health care away from 24 million Americans,” Smith said.

Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who was among the Senate’s loudest voices against Price, said there should be a “full investigation of whether Tom Price used his public position for personal profit.”

A spokesman for Price did not respond to a request for comment.

In his conflict-of-interest agreement with the federal Office of Government Ethics, Price promised to sell his medical stocks.