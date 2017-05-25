LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have released a detailed report that includes the accounts of more than two dozen law enforcement officers involved in a shootout with a husband and wife who killed 14 people and wounded 22 others in the San Bernardino terror attack.
San Bernardino County prosecutors released the report Thursday.
It details how officers identified husband-and-wife assailants Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik and a gunfight that ensued after officers tried to stop the fleeing couple.
An officer recalled shooting at Farook during the exchange of gunfire and seeing Farook fall but said he continued to clutch his rifle and was shot again.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle once again nation’s fastest-growing big city; population exceeds 700,000 | FYI Guy
- Cause of death of Seahawk Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy remains unclear as family, friends struggle with his passing
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Four months in, ‘Seattle’s only Trump voter’ has his doubts | Danny Westneat
- Officer hailed for taking down cop killer costs Seattle $165,000 in civil-rights claims
After her husband was killed, Malik continued to shoot at police from an SUV as she bobbed down in the vehicle for cover, popping up sporadically to shoot at officers.