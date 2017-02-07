FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A consultant says the cost of upgrading Flint’s water treatment plant is estimated at $108 million, up slightly from an earlier estimate.

The Flint Journal says (http://bit.ly/2jY0mVQ ) the recent report by engineering and construction company CDM Smith includes $37 million for the construction of two, 21-million gallon water storage tanks and more than $34 million for pump and transfer station upgrades.

A December draft report put the cost at $105 million.

Flint will treat Lake Huron water from a new pipeline. The plant improperly treated water from the Flint River in 2014-2015, leading to the city’s crisis with lead-tainted water.

The report estimates work on the plant can be completed in 2019-2020. The state Department of Environmental Quality must agree to the final version of the consultant’s report.

