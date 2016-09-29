HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new report indicates a pair of crowded decks that collapsed during a party at an off-campus house owned by Trinity College in Connecticut earlier this month were structurally unsound due to “flaws in construction.”
Cirrus Structural Engineering released the report Thursday.
The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2dD4Q2P) 32 college students were injured on Sept. 10 when the two-family home’s third-floor deck collapsed. It fell onto a second-floor deck, which also collapsed.
School officials say Trinity did not inspect the house when it was purchased from a private owner in 2011. They say it’s not clear why.
Most Read Stories
- New dad, on way to see baby, shot dead after road-rage incident, family says
- DEA moves to ban kratom, frustrating both scientists and users
- Seattle proposes more density for some neighborhoods, releases maps
- Police think there might be more to road-rage killing of young dad in Federal Way
- Seahawks should sit Russell Wilson vs. Jets | Larry Stone
A spokesman for Democratic Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says it’s the responsibility of the property owner to handle inspections for a two-family dwelling.
A Trinity spokesman says the school is now “inspecting all off-campus properties.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.