CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. (AP) — A newspaper is reporting that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton have been renovating a house they bought next to their suburban New York home without obtaining several required permits.
The Clintons purchased the house in Chappaqua for $1.16 million in August.
The Journal News reports (http://lohud.us/2dU6con ) that town building department records show that a swimming pool at the house has been filled in, the kitchen has been renovated and new lighting has been installed, all without permits.
The newspaper says a building inspector visited the house Oct. 5 after his department received a complaint.
The Journal News obtained the building department records through a state Freedom of Information Law request.
The newspaper says a Clinton representative did not return requests for comment.
Information from: The Journal News, http://www.lohud.com
