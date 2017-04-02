MOSCOW (AP) — A respected Russian newspaper says it has uncovered information that police in the southern Russian republic of Chechnya have rounded up more than 100 men suspected of homosexuality and that at least three have been killed.
The Saturday report in Novaya Gazeta said it had confirmed the information with sources in the Chechen police and government, but gave no details.
The report was denied by Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov’s spokesman, who suggested there are no homosexuals in the Muslim-majority region. Ali Karimov said, according to the state news agency RIA Novosti, “it’s impossible to persecute those who are not in the republic.”
The Kremlin-backed Kadyrov is widely accused of extensive human rights violations. He has brought Islam to the fore of Chechnya’s daily life, including opening what is called Europe’s biggest mosque.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- The end is near for Bertha: After nearly 2 miles in 4 years, tunnel machine about to break through
- Belfair homeowner arrested after intruder fatally shot while taking shower
- Watch: Largest model of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner completes its first flight WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.