SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Nearly 10,000 California National Guard soldiers have been ordered to repay huge enlistment bonuses a decade after signing up to serve in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2ew9yQK ) reports the Pentagon demanded the money back after audits revealed overpayments by the California Guard eager to fill ranks and hit enlistment targets.
Faced with a shortage of troops at the height of the two wars, California Guard officials offered bonuses of $15,000 or more.
Soldiers say they feel betrayed at having to repay the money.
One former Army Captain says he refinanced his home mortgage to pay back his $25,000 reenlistment bonus.
The California Guard says it has to follow the law and collect the money.
