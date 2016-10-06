ISTANBUL (AP) — An explosion near a police station in Istanbul on Thursday has wounded at least one person, a private news agency reported.

Dogan news agency said the explosion near the police station in Yenibosna district was caused by a car bomb. The injured person was hospitalized in serious condition.

Turkey has been rocked by a wave of deadly bomb attacks in the past year carried out by Kurdish rebels or Islamic State group militants.

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has been waging a three-decade long insurgency has been targeting police and military in its campaign for Kurdish autonomy in southeast Turkey.