ISTANBUL (AP) — An explosion near a police station in Istanbul on Thursday has wounded at least one person, a private news agency reported.
Dogan news agency said the explosion near the police station in Yenibosna district was caused by a car bomb. The injured person was hospitalized in serious condition.
Turkey has been rocked by a wave of deadly bomb attacks in the past year carried out by Kurdish rebels or Islamic State group militants.
The Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has been waging a three-decade long insurgency has been targeting police and military in its campaign for Kurdish autonomy in southeast Turkey.
Most Read Stories
- Redhook’s owner lays off half of Woodinville brewery production staff
- First fame then arrest for Saudi teen who chatted up U.S. woman
- Citizen watchdog calls out Seattle City Council for blurring lines with advocacy groups | Danny Westneat
- Beating Oregon has never been a scarier proposition for Huskies | Matt Calkins
- Nearly 2M urged to evacuate as Matthew edges toward US VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.