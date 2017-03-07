UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A report on women’s rights in Africa praises significant progress including female participation in many African legislatures outpacing Britain and the United States. But it also points to what it calls “daunting” challenges such as high rates of sexual violence, maternal mortality and HIV infections among women.

The report was released ahead of International Women’s Day on Wednesday. It says “women are more economically active in Africa particularly as farmers, workers and entrepreneurs than anywhere else in the world.”

But the report by the U.N. human rights office, U.N. Women and the African Union investigator on women’s rights said one in three women in Africa have experienced either physical or sexual violence, or both, from an intimate partner or sexual violence by a non-partner at some point in their lifetime.