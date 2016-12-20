MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — An internal police investigation has found that six of the 10 officers involved in arresting elementary students at a school in Tennessee the violated their department’s policies.
Murfreesboro police arrested four children at Hobgood Elementary School and took them away — two in handcuffs — to a juvenile detention center in April after accusing them of being involved in some off-campus bullying weeks before. The charges were dropped in June.
Citing an internal investigation report, The Daily News Journal (http://on.dnj.com/2hn7WZC ) says six officers were cited for violations including failures to properly supervise and thoroughly investigate the incident.
Murfreesboro police spokesman Sgt. Kyle Evans says the cited officers can dispute the findings before any disciplinary action.
Information from: The Daily News Journal, http://www.dnj.com
