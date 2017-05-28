MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning at a nightclub in south Mississippi.
Five people sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.
WLOX (http://bit.ly/2r1ZI0g ) quoted police as saying the shooting happened at Platinum Sports Bar & Lounge in Moss Point.
According to Moss Point Police Department, a fight started in the club, which spilled outside into the parking lot. Several people began shooting. Five people were shot and hospitalized.
Most Read Stories
- Submarines dismantled in Puget Sound are symbols of nation’s defense dilemma | Jon Talton
- Spike Lee posts, then deletes photo thanking Seahawks' Pete Carroll for signing Colin Kaepernick
- Democrats are supposed to be fighting back, but they just keep losing | Danny Westneat
- Seattle Zestimates are off by $40,000; now hundreds of data crunchers vie to improve Zillow’s model
- Portland mayor: ‘Heroes’ died protecting women on train from anti-Muslim rant VIEW
The shooting is under investigation. No suspects have been taken into custody as of early Sunday afternoon.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.