BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say two employees at a medical practice in the western city of Marburg have been fatally shot.
The dpa news agency reported Thursday that the shooting occurred at an office near the city’s main train station, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Frankfurt.
Further details weren’t immediately available and Marburg prosecutors didn’t answer their phones, or respond immediately to an email query.
