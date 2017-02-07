NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say Nobel Peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s apartment in India’s capital has been burgled and a gold-plated replica of his medal and the citation are missing.
Satyarthi’s son, Bhuvan Ribhu, says the theft occurred Monday night while his father and mother were on a visit to Panama.
Satyarthi, a child rights activist, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, sharing it with Pakistan’s Malala Yousafzai.
Ribhu said Tuesday that his father had presented his Nobel medal to India’s president for display in a museum, and that one of the two gold-plated replicas was stolen.
Police officer Ramil Banya said police were looking at closed-circuit television footage and searching for a missing guard at the apartment complex.
