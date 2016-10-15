NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A replica of the historic slave ship Amistad has reopened in Connecticut.

WFSB-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2djkDSv ) that Gov. Dannel Malloy, New Haven Mayor Toni Harp and others were among those in attendance during a ceremony Saturday in New Haven.

The 129-foot Baltimore clipper is the state’s official flag ship. It’s a replica of the Amistad, which was taken over by African captives being brought to Cuba in 1839.

The ship became a symbol of America’s early anti-slavery movement.

The state spent $2.5 million to build the ship in 1999 and 2000 and about $400,000 a year for operating costs.

The nonprofit group that operated the vessel went into receivership last year.

A new group, Discovering Amistad, then bought the ship for $315,000.

The ship is open for tours on Saturday and Sunday.

