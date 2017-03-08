FRASER, Mich. (AP) — It likely will take until Thanksgiving to repair damage from a broken sewer line that caused a football field-sized sinkhole on Christmas Eve north of Detroit.
Macomb County Public Works chief Candice Miller said Tuesday that the cost of the work would be determined Monday when a contract is awarded. She previously estimated costs at more than $78 million.
Miller made the remarks at a news conference to introduce two Michigan State Police robots that were then sent into three houses that had to be condemned to make a video inventory of the properties. The robots are normally used by the bomb squad but were sent inside to ensure workers’ safety.
She said the information will be used to determine a fair offer to the homeowners.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle evicting residents of filthy, ‘inhumane’ Sodo homeless camp ‘The Field’ WATCH
- Seattle taxes among nation’s kindest to the rich — and harshest to the poor | FYI Guy VIEW
- Day Without a Woman protest sparks debate on white privilege
- Hit man in San Antonio murder-for-hire slaying set to die
- Dick’s Drive-In to open new location — and you can vote on where
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.