ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The owner of an undersea pipeline that leaked millions of cubic feet natural gas into Alaska’s Cook Inlet since December says a temporary repair has been made.

Hilcorp Alaska LLC said dive crews installed a clamp Thursday on the line, stopping the release of gas.

The line carries processed natural gas from shore to power four production platforms in the inlet, which stretches 180 miles (290 kilometers) from the Gulf of Alaska to Anchorage.

The inlet is home to a population of endangered beluga whales and other marine mammals.

Hilcorp Alaska in a statement Friday said 12 dives starting April 8 were completed to position and prepare the line for repair.

More inspection and stabilization of the gas pipeline and a nearby oil pipeline are planned.