CINCINNATI (AP) — Part of an expanded gorilla exhibit has opened at the Cincinnati Zoo, about a year after a 3-year-old boy fell into the enclosure, leading the zoo to kill an endangered gorilla named Harambe (huh-RAHM’-bay).
WXIX-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2r6moOy ) the renovations started in the fall but had been in the works since before the gorilla’s death.
The outdoor portion of the enclosure is now open. Work continues on a new indoor enclosure that will allow visitors to see the apes year-round.
Harambe was killed May 28, 2016, after the zoo determined he was a threat to the boy who fell into the habitat. Shortly after that, taller barriers were installed.
The zoo chose not to publicly mark the anniversary of Harambe’s death, which inspired global mourning, criticism and satire.