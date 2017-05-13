HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities have removed remains from the site of a fatal plane crash in southern Kentucky and are sending them for autopsies.

Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says National Transportation Safety Board investigators have arrived on the scene.

There was no official indication from investigators about the number of fatalities, though Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted Friday that multiple people had died.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the crash involved a Beechcraft Bonanza, which seats up to six people, in Hopkinsville on Friday afternoon. The wreckage was spread over a wide area.