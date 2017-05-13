WINOOSKI, Vt. (AP) — The remains of a 20-year-old soldier killed in the Korean War in 1951 have been returned to Vermont and are being laid to rest in a cemetery next to his family.
Army Cpl. George A. Perreault, of Burlington, was reported missing in action Feb. 13, 1951, following an attack on his unit by the Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces in an area known as the Central Corridor in South Korea.
The remains are being buried Saturday in a Winooski cemetery with full military honors.
The Defense Department says 7,751 Americans remain unaccounted for following the Korean War.
Perreault’s remains were among 208 boxes of commingled human remains returned to the U.S. between 1990 and 1994. His identity was confirmed by DNA tests of a sister and two nieces.
