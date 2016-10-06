MASSENA, N.Y. (AP) — The remains of a New York soldier killed during the Korean War have been returned for burial in his upstate hometown this weekend.
The Pentagon says the remains of Sgt. 1st Class Louis Baxter of Massena (muh-SEE’-nah) were identified last month through DNA samples provided by his siblings and a nephew.
Military officials say the 22-year-old Baxter was serving in an artillery battalion in the Army’s 7th Infantry Division when his unit was attacked during the fighting at the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea in late November 1950.
Baxter, initially listed as missing in action, was declared dead in 1953.
Most Read Stories
- First fame then arrest for Saudi teen who chatted up U.S. woman
- Redhook’s owner lays off half of Woodinville brewery production staff
- Citizen watchdog calls out Seattle City Council for blurring lines with advocacy groups | Danny Westneat
- Nearly 2M urged to evacuate as Matthew edges toward US VIEW
- Beating Oregon has never been a scarier proposition for Huskies | Matt Calkins
His remains were recovered in September 2001. They were returned Wednesday to Massena, on the Canadian border in St. Lawrence County.
Baxter will be given a military funeral Saturday.
___
This story has been corrected to correct the day of return to Wednesday instead of Thursday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.