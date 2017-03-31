ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Why did the three nuns cross the road? To get to their jobs on the other side.
But a Massachusetts shrine where the nuns work wants to make it safer for them so they’ve proposed installing an illuminated “Nuns Crossing” sign.
The nuns work at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette in Attleboro but live in a house on the opposite side of a busy road.
The city earlier spurned the shrine’s request for a crosswalk, saying the location didn’t meet government guidelines.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- The story of Pearl Jam, from a Seattle basement to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Watch: Tornado touches down in Monroe, topples RVs WATCH
- King County Library System’s director quits amid conduct review
- Fred Hutch receives $35 million donation, largest ever, from Bezos family
The Roman Catholic shrine, which attracts hundreds of thousands of pilgrims, now proposes a sign programmed to display a “Nuns Crossing” message when triggered by a nun’s phone. The shrine is also adding a light on its property and giving the sisters reflective vests.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.