MADRID (AP) — British scholar Karen Armstrong has won Spain’s Princess of Asturias award for social sciences in recognition of her investigations into world religions.
Organizers on Wednesday praised Armstrong as an international reference point for her comparative studies of Islam, Christianity and Judaism.
A holder of the Order of the British Empire title, Armstrong’s works include the bestselling “The Battle for God: Fundamentalism in Judaism, Christianity and Islam” and “Holy War: The Crusades and Their Impact on Today’s World.”
The 50,000-euro ($56,000) award is one of eight Asturias prizes handed out yearly by a foundation named for Crown Princess Leonor. Others categories include art, sports and scientific research. They are presented each fall.
Most Read Stories
- Young father run down, killed in Grays Harbor County campground confrontation
- Mary Kay Letourneau's husband files for legal separation
- Tesla’s Model X misses out on nation’s SUV hunger
- Boeing puts 737 up against small business jets for $6.9B defense contract
- Seattle housing market tops nation in bidding wars and price gains
British historian Mary Beard won the social sciences award last year.