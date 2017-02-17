Hedi Hammami, 47, seems to have rebuilt his life after eight years as a detainee in the U.S. detention facility in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba. Yet the pressures of living in Tunisia’s faltering democracy drove him to make an extreme request. He’s asked to be returned to Guantánamo.

TUNIS, Tunisia — Dressed in a thick jacket and wool hat, counting the coins for his bus fare, Hedi Hammami looks like any other Tunisian on his way to work.

But he walks with a limp and sometimes pauses midspeech and screws up his face in pain. “That’s Guantánamo,” he said. After eight years as a detainee in the U.S. detention facility in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, he said he still experiences headaches, depression and anxiety attacks from the torture and other mistreatment he says he suffered there, even six years after his release.

Married with two children now and employed as a nighttime ambulance driver, Hammami, 47, seems to have rebuilt his life. Yet the pressures of living in Tunisia’s faltering democracy, under harassment and enduring repeated raids by the police, have driven him to make an extreme request.

“It would be better for me to go back to that single cell and to be left alone,” he said recently. “Two or three weeks ago, I went to the Red Cross and asked them to connect me to the U.S. foreign ministry to ask to go back to Guantánamo.”

The Red Cross refused to take his request, he said, but he insists that at this point, that would be best for him.

“I have lost my hope,” he said. “There is no future in this country for me.”

When he was first released from Guantánamo in 2010, Tunisia was still a dictatorship under the rule of President Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali and notorious for torturing prisoners, in particular Islamists. Deemed no longer a threat to the United States, Hammami was sent to the former Soviet republic of Georgia.

After the popular uprising in 2011 that overthrew Ben Ali and set off the Arab Spring, Hammami negotiated his return to Tunisia. He timed it well, benefiting from a national amnesty for political prisoners and a program of compensation that gave him a job in the Ministry of Health.

“I hoped very much that after the revolution, everything would get better,” he said in one of several interviews in his rented home in a Tunis suburb.

Yet, soon after he began work in 2013, police raided his apartment with dogs at 3 a.m., breaking the door and hauling him to the police station. “They made me crawl on all fours down the stairs,” he said.

At the police station, they said they just wanted to get to know him, and let him go after 15 minutes. “That was just the beginning.”

Since then, Hammami has lived under a constant regimen of police surveillance, raids and harassment. His cellphone and computer were confiscated. When he moved to a new house, police followed him, turning up at all hours to question him.

In December 2015, he was placed under house arrest and ordered to sign in at the police station morning and evening for six weeks.

He remains under “administrative control,” and police enforce the order at will. He cannot travel outside Tunis. Every so often, like on Sept. 11, the police order him to sign in with them. “I feel someone is doing it for revenge,” he says.

The police have also scared landlords from renting to him, forcing him to move six times in three years. His Algerian wife’s residency card was confiscated, preventing her from working to supplement his meager salary. The family is barely managing, she said, asking not to be named for fear of further police harassment.

Stress and tension from the police actions have intensified the psychological problems Hammami brought with him from Guantánamo. “I feel too much pressure,” he said, rubbing his temples. “All that blackness comes back.”

Rim Ben Ismail, a psychologist working for the World Organization Against Torture in Tunisia, who has counseled 12 Tunisians who were detained in Guantánamo, said Hammadi’s wish to return to his cell is fairly typical of Guantánamo detainees.

“They lived with suffering, physical suffering,” she said in an interview. “But now there is a psychic suffering, and often they say ‘Take me back there.’”

She added: “Because of their past, they are all presumed guilty and it is unlivable for all of them and their families. The families are being threatened and harassed.” Parents in particular fear the Tunisian security forces and say they think their sons would be safer in Guantánamo, she added.

There is no doubt that Tunisia has a terrorism problem. It has been dealing with attacks from al-Qaida-linked groups since 2013. The violence escalated to spectacular attacks in 2015 and 2016 that killed more than 70 people, many of them foreign tourists at a national museum and at a beach-resort hotel.

Moreover, Tunisians reportedly make up the largest number of foreign fighters to have joined the Islamic State and other extremist groups in Syria and Iraq, and some have been encouraged to conduct attacks when they return home.

International human-rights officials have voiced growing concerns of abuses resurfacing in Tunisia. In a report released this week, Amnesty International accused the Tunisian police and security forces of employing repressive measures used by past dictatorships, including torture, deaths in custody, arbitrary house raids and often unlawful harassment of suspects, their families and communities.

Hammami, the son of a farmer from Tunisia’s poor northwest, said he originally left for Italy in 1986 in search of work. There, he fell in with an Islamic missionary group, Tablighi Jamaat, and later traveled to Pakistan, where he obtained refugee status.

He was arrested in Pakistan and handed over to the U.S. military in 2002 and transferred to Guantánamo, where he was accused of training in al-Qaida camps in Afghanistan. U.S. officials also say they found his identification papers in Tora Bora, the last redoubt of Osama bin Laden in the country, according to papers released by WikiLeaks.

Hammami, who denies going to Afghanistan or having any links to al-Qaida or terrorism, was eventually released without charge.

Whatever his past, he said that after nearly 20 years away, he just wants to live quietly. “I never committed a crime,” he said. “I don’t have a record, no theft, no ethics problems, nothing.

“My only demand is to be stable, but they don’t let me live my life in stability. They are pushing you toward death.”