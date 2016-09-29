WASHINGTON (AP) — Relatives of a black motorcyclist who was fatally shot by a District of Columbia police officer are planning to meet with reporters following the release of new information about his death.

Thirty-one-year-old Terrence Sterling was shot and killed in the early-morning hours of Sept. 11 at a downtown Washington intersection. Police say Sterling intentionally rammed the passenger-side door of a police car while trying to flee a traffic stop. Police say the officer who shot Sterling did not turn on his body-worn camera until after the shooting.

The District’s chief medical examiner revealed Wednesday that Sterling died of gunshot wounds to the neck and back. Police have also released video of the aftermath of the shooting. Police have not disclosed the race of the officer.

Sterling’s relatives and their attorneys will speak at a news conference Thursday.