JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Relatives of a black man fatally shot by a white Misssippi police officer in 2015 are suing the city of Columbus, the former officer and others.
The lawsuit seeking money was filed Thursday in federal court in Aberdeen for relatives of 26-year-old Ricky Ball.
Former officer Canyon Boykin says he shot Ball after he appeared to point a gun at Boykin during a foot chase. Boykin was recently indicted on a manslaughter charge.
The suit naming Boykin and three other officers called the shooting unjustified. It also claims another officer planted a gun on Ball’s body and that Columbus officials knew Boykin was a problem after a 2014 encounter with a black store manager.
City spokesman Joe Dillon told The Commercial Dispatch officials haven’t read the suit.
Lawyer Jim Waide says Boykin stands by his account.
